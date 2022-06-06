Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,607. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $701.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

