Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $30.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $36.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 309,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,686. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

