Brokerages Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.72). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCR shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncorus by 1,144.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

