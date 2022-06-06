Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $658.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.50 million. ManTech International posted sales of $648.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $95.18. 15,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,971. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

