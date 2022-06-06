Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.24. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,319. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

