Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.