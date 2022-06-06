Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00196322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009766 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00319678 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.