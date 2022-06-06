BOMB Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $308,273.74 and $169,077.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,379 coins and its circulating supply is 891,591 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

