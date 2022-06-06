Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Ridge Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

49.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares Competitors 2319 9945 7854 581 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Blue Ridge Bankshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Ridge Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million $52.48 million 4.25 Blue Ridge Bankshares Competitors $1.30 billion $320.66 million 11.60

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares 32.51% 24.02% 2.45% Blue Ridge Bankshares Competitors 28.54% 12.43% 1.30%

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares peers beat Blue Ridge Bankshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, payroll processing, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It has branches in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.