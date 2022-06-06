Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00006188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00298334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00071148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

