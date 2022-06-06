Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,873.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and approximately $211,873.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006983 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

