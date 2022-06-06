Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIOC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Biocept to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Research analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biocept by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

