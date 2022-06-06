Binemon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $746,750.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, Binemon has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $746,750.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 304.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.90 or 0.01740432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00415615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.