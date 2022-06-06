Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,058,102 Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,058,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,661. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.