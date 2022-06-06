BENQI Price Tops $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $4.47 million and $13.80 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.01854608 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00396857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.