Belt Price Tops $39.41 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 280.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00084871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00531853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00387636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

