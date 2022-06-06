Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) to announce $13.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131,200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $64.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,706. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 137,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.