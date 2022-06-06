Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to announce $13.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131,200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $64.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,706. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 137,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.