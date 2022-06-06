Barclays Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $385.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $450.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.16 and a 200 day moving average of $407.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $59,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.