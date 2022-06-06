Bank of America Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

