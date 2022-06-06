BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) & First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Financial Analysis

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Horizon 0 9 0 0 2.00

First Horizon has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 16.28% 14.76% 1.12% First Horizon 30.72% 13.82% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Horizon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.89 $3.65 billion $1.44 5.22 First Horizon $3.25 billion 3.76 $999.00 million $1.68 13.58

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 500 banking offices in 22 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 400 banking centers in 12 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

