Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.87.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.97) to €0.95 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.24) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

