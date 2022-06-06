BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BancFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.17.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $584,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,617. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $695,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.