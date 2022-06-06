Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Balancer (BAL) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $52.65 million and $57.24 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.58 or 0.00024219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

