Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $75.82. 4,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. Azenta’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

