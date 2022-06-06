Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.60

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 2592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

