Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

AGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avangrid by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.