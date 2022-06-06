AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 11.9% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $300,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $16.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,074.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,197. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,048.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,985.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,582 shares of company stock worth $15,957,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

