aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

