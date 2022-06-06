Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

ATO stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 631.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

