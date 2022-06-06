ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.44 million and the lowest is $166.40 million. ATI Physical Therapy reported sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $682.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.52 million to $684.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $760.23 million, with estimates ranging from $753.60 million to $767.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

ATIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,106,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,832,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,230. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

