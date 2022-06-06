Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,317. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

