AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.82) to £111 ($139.10) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AZN traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $63.52. 10,233,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,853. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

