Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY22 guidance to ($2.40)-($2.20) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 17,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $757.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

