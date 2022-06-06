Ark Market Cap Hits $86.04 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $86.04 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,519,353 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

