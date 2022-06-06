Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07. 227,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,205,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market cap of C$356.04 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.32.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.