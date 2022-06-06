Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07. 227,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,205,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market cap of C$356.04 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.32.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
