ArGoApp Tops 24-Hour Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 280.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00084871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00531853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00387636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

