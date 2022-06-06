Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.20 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

