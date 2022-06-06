Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $33.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

