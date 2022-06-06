Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 289,525 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Applied Materials worth $1,050,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.97. 128,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.