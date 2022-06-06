Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce $82.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $84.98 billion. Apple posted sales of $81.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $394.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.17 billion to $402.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $404.18 billion to $428.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $146.14. 71,401,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,397,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.83 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 141,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 519.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

