Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.83.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.08. 7,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,579. Appian has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 865,030 shares of company stock valued at $41,120,351 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Appian by 1,352.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Appian by 33.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.