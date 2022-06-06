Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 2,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.