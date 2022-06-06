Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andritz has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Andritz alerts:

ADRZY stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2328 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

About Andritz (Get Rating)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.