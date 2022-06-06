Analyzing Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Local Bounti and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -64.25% -35.23% Adecoagro 15.47% 15.74% 6.15%

Risk and Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 748.44 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.12 billion 1.14 $130.67 million $1.56 6.99

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Local Bounti and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Adecoagro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.99%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Adecoagro.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Adecoagro (Get Rating)

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, powder milk, and others. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating, processing, and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol and sugar; and the sale of electricity cogenerated at its sugar and ethanol mills to the grid. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned a total of 219,850 hectares of land, including 18 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay, as well as a total of 241 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

