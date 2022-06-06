Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $95.14

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

Several research analysts have commented on STAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,339,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

