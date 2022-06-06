Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $22.10

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,600 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

LAZR traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,550. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

