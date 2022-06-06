Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $96.67

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.