Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Price Target at $69.25

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. 9,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,107 shares of company stock worth $510,058 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 18,106.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kirby by 22.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

