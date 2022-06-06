Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.42

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 134,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

