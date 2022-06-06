Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Target Price at $6.84

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.52.
GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
